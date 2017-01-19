Dream Factory grants another wish to miracle kid

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 19 January 2017

15-year-old Ashlee Podolsky had a dream of visiting Hawaii and exploring a volcano. Because of the Dream Factory, the miracle teen will be doing just that!

The Dream Factory fulfilled dream number 653 on Thursday, as Ashlee Podolsky was presented with a trip to Hawaii. Podolsky was diagnosed with P-ANKA Vasculitis in 2013. Ashlee and her parents spent over a month of doctor visits and blood tests to find out that her left kidney was functioning at 10 percent. P-ANKA Vasculitis is a medical condition that causes the cells to attack each other. Ashlee needed a transplant immediately and fortunately, her father, Randy Podolsky, was a match.

"I felt like me and my family had a rough couple years with this disease and we all went through a pretty emotional couple of years, and we all deserved to unwind and relax together again," Ashlee Podolsky said when asked why this was her dream. Randy Podolsky agreed when asked why this was important for their family. "The time my wife and my daughter and I spent at the hospital. Just put some normalcy back in their life . . . I think this is going to be a memory [we] are never going to forget."

Former Dream Child and current Dream Maker Auction committee member Kyle Romaniuk says that there are so many families and kids going through tough things. The Dream Factory, he says, provides hope to get you through the treatments and looking forward to something. "For myself and my family, all the treatments, the pokes, being sick . . . a lot of those feelings and memories dissipate over time. The memories that are long lasting are those positive ones with my family in experiencing the dream."

Thursday also marked the introduction of the Dream Factory's 2017/2018 Ambassador, Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets. Morrissey says working with kids is where his heart has always been, so being an ambassador for the Dream Factory made a lot of sense. He also said that he wouldn't need to redeem a dream anymore because he already achieved his. "It's something that I've dreamt of every day, every night since I started watching hockey when I was three years old. I know how special it is to have your dream come true and for these kids if they can have that same feeling when they get to swim with the dolphins or go to a pro soccer game . . . to have that feeling is amazing."