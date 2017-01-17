Does winter affect the Harvest?

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 17 January 2017

For most of us, eating is just a matter of deciding which item from the pantry we want. But for the people who use Winnipeg Harvest, they are limited when the snow hits the ground.

Winnipeg Harvest runs all year long as a food distribution and training center. "Our first mission is to feed hungry people," says Chris Albi, Communications Manager at Winnipeg Harvest. "Our number two mission is to train people. We facilitate training opportunities for our clients, for our volunteers, so that we can give them job and life skills."

After heavy snowfall in December and a very chilly start to January, Winnipeg is now seeing warmer temperatures over the next few days. "When it does get nice, what ends up happening is we get an influx of a lot more people," Albi said about the current temperature. This happens because often, Winnipeg Harvest's clients stay locked in their house when it's too cold. This can happen because they can't afford a car and have to rely on Winnipeg Transit, which can be slow when a storm hits. This means they can't get groceries or even pick up groceries from their local food bank. "The cold weather affects people in terms of nutrition as well, because we need the vitamin D and a lot of times in general, we aren't getting that vitamin . . . it's really important when the cold months hit that we are accessible at all times, which we try to be."

As for food, Winnipeg Harvest has to rely on the producers, retailers, and farmers for that. In winter, fresh fruit isn't typically available, but they continue to share what they have. "We have a lot of root vegetables that we can keep," including carrots, potatoes, and onions. Albi says that they rely on volunteers, including skilled volunteers like people to drive trucks, receptionists, and data entry. "If you can give food, great. If you can give time, great. If you can give money, great."

There is another way to help, which is an event coming up called Harvest Homegrown. "Local is the theme. Local chefs, local meal, and helping hunger in Winnipeg and Manitoba.," Albi told us. The event features Chef Jordan Carlson and MasterChef Canada contestant Jeremy Senaris and takes place at Winnipeg Harvest's Community Training Kitchen. You can find more details on their website.