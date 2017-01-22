Dodgeball in Winnipeg a great way to have fun and get fit

Details Written by Michael Thom Category: Blogs Published: 22 January 2017

Dodgeball Winnipeg had 64 members when it was first founded. In its first year, it grew to 578 members. And given not only the fun to be had but the community that's formed, it's no wonder it grew as big as it did, as quickly as it did.

Randy Fyfe is one of those members who fell in love with the game. Fyfe first started playing, at the urging of friends, in the spring of 2015. At that time Fyfe had become overweight because of a desk job as a software designer, and an inactive lifestyle outside of work. "I just sat at a desk all day, and it wasn't a good time for me. I was feeling down about myself, and my friends said, 'C'mon you should come out and play.'"

Within a year of playing Randy had dropped 80 pounds. Today he currently plays on 6 different teams in the city.

As amazing as it is, it's not such a unique story. Many players have found a great community to be a part of thanks to dodgeball.

Dodgeball Winnipeg operates leagues and drop-ins in Winnipeg. While the top levels can see high competition - Fyfe notes that some can throw the ball as fast as 130 km/h - there are tiers for all skill levels.

Winnipeg has also recently been awarded the 2018 national championship. The tournament will take place in April of next year.

If you're interested in seeing what dodgeball is about, and if it's a fit for you, you can check out Dodgeball Winnipeg's website, as well as the Winnipeg Dodgeball Community Facebook group. Also, you can follow Fyfe in his fitness journey here.