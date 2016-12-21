Devoted To You Street Ministry - With Ron Eldridge

Details Written by Amy Davey Category: Blogs Published: 21 December 2016

Ron Eldridge used to be homeless, jobless, and transient. Then God took a hold of his heart and his life, and now he and his wife help others in need.

Their ministry is called Devoted to You Street Ministry and they are looking for your help to help others in Winnipeg.

This is an example of what a woman's bag would look like for donation.

This is an example of what a man's bag would look like for donation.

We had someone drop off some toques, scarves, and mitts just in time for us to give them to Ron's ministry. Thank you for your donation!