Devoted To You Street Ministry - With Ron Eldridge

Details
Written by Amy Davey
Category: Blogs
Published: 21 December 2016

Ron Eldridge used to be homeless, jobless, and transient. Then God took a hold of his heart and his life, and now he and his wife help others in need. 

Their ministry is called Devoted to You Street Ministry and they are looking for your help to help others in Winnipeg. 

This is an example of what a woman's bag would look like for donation.

womens bag

This is an example of what a man's bag would look like for donation.

mens bag

We had someone drop off some toques, scarves, and mitts just in time for us to give them to Ron's ministry. Thank you for your donation! 