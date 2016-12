Details Written by Michael Thom Category: Blogs Published: 22 December 2016

Jordan St. Cyr stopped by for our CHVN Christmas concerts.

He chose to play Joy To The World for us. He said it's one of his favourite Christmas carols.

"One of my favourite lyrics is 'joy to the world the Lord is come, let

earth receive her king.' I think it's just an amazing lyric of [how]

it's up to us to open our hearts to God."

Thanks for coming in Jordan! Merry Christmas!

