Christmas Storm Coming to Southern Manitoba - Update

Details Written by Amy Davey Category: Blogs Published: 23 December 2016

CMOS accredited Weathercaster, Chris Sumner, gives us the latest on the coming storm.

Download (Right-click & select "save link as" or "save target as"...)

We're still expecting the snow to start Christmas Eve in the southwest and spread eastward across Southern Manitoba during the morning hours of Christmas Day. The snow will continue through Boxing Day morning. The system is expected to move out of Southern Manitoba Monday night. All of Southern Manitoba is expecting at least 15 centimenters of snow, while towns along the international border/Red River Valley could receive up to 30+ centimeters of snow. Strong northerly winds will severely impact visibility Christmas Day and Boxing Day more than likely producing blizzard conditions with very low to near zero visibility.

Continue to monitor storm updates at chvnradio.com before making decisions on travel.