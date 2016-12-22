CHVN Radio - Serving Winnipeg and Southern Manitoba with Today's Christian Music - chvnradio.com

Christmas Eve Services in Winnipeg

Details
Written by Michael Thom
Category: Blogs
Published: 22 December 2016

Christmas Eve is almost here, and churches throughout the city are busy putting the finishing touches on their services. We have a list of just some of the great services available. If you would like your churches service included just email us at [email protected]

Willowlake Baptist Church

45 Willowlake Crescent

6:00 p.m.

New Life Sanctuary Church

618 Muriel St.

7:00 p.m.

The Meeting Place

139 Smith St.

Dec 23. 7:00 p.m. | Dec 24. 2:00 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

Church of the Rock North End

239 Selkirk

6:00 p.m.

Trinity Baptist Church

549 Gertrude Ave.

7:00 p.m.

Riverwood Church

Too many services to list! Check out the website.

Calvary Temple

440 Hargrave St.

6:00 p.m.

Kilcona Park Alliance Church

1977 Norris Rd.

6:00 p.m.

 