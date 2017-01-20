Canadian Foodgrains Bank works to offset its carbon footprint

Details Written by Amy Davey Category: Blogs Published: 20 January 2017

If you are concerned about climate change but are also reliant on fossil fuels, then you understand one of the dilemmas troubling the Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

Canadian Foodgrains Bank is a partnership of churches and church agencies that work together to work toward ending hunger globally.

Every year they support programs that help poor farmers in the developing world deal with the effects of climate change, people who need to grow their own food to survive. These effects include unpredictable and dramatic weather events, erratic or non-existent rainfall or serious disasters brought on by droughts and floods.

At the same time, every year they travel thousands of kilometres to visit these programs, check on progress, meet the project participants, ensure accountability and provide training, generating the very CO2 emissions that cause climate change.

In order to try to work toward change in this area, the organisation firstly tries to limit travel, but secondly has begun to track their CO2 emissions generated by their various forms of travel, as well as other energy use, and make a contribution to their climate fund. At the end of each year, they calculate the amount of carbon generated and make a contribution to the fund, at a rate of $25 per tonne of carbon.

Since 2013, when their climate fund was created, the Foodgrains Bank has contributed more than $56,000. Together with money contributed by people and churches across Canada, a total of $77,000 has been raised for the fund.

Every year, they choose a project in the developing world to receive money from the fund. The money is used by member organisations to help people living in poverty to adapt to the effects of climate change.

Canadian Foodgrains Bank invites others who are concerned about climate change to join them. Amanda Thorsteinsson, their communications coordinator, says that Canadian Foodgrains Bank suggests "a contribution of about $25 per tonne of carbon you produce. And then if people are interested they are welcome to donate it to our climate fund and all of the information for that is on our website. But other organisations I'm sure have causes as well that help farmers adapt to climate change. That is one way."

You can calculate your carbon footprint HERE.