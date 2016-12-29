Can You Order the Free Discover Park Pass in 2017?

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 29 December 2016

For Canada's 150th birthday, Parks Canada is offering free entry to all national parks, as long as you order the Discover Pass (completely free). But do you only have a couple of days left before the deal is gone?

Parks Canada has created the 2017 Discovery Pass as a gift to you from Canada. The pass provides free admission to Parks Canada places from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Planning on a road trip next year? With this pass, it will be amazing!

But many people are saying that you can only order the pass for free before December 31, 2016. THIS IS FALSE. The 2017 Discovery Pass is free for you to order online until December 31, 2017. You can order the pass, which ships to you completely free, whenever you are able.

The Discovery Pass covers admission to Canada's National Parks, Historic Sites, and Marine Conservation Areas.