Building young leaders for peace

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 12 January 2017

Building Leaders 4 Peace is striving to create young leaders across the world who will work together to create peace in their home countries.

Want to travel the world? There are lots of places you could go, including London, Paris, Hong Kong or Sydney. You could tour Africa, or go see the Great Wall of China.

But what about Turkey.

Epik Encounter is a business looking to bring tourism to underdeveloped regions in the world. They are currently offering trips to Turkey through many different activities, including skiing, rafting or touring. But they are now offering a new program, Building Leaders 4 Peace.

"This summer was the first event that we ran, and it was bringing youth from North America, from Turkey, and from Syria together and seeing how we can do this together to lead our own people groups towards peace and how we can integrate and work together as people from different cultures . . . and how that can happen as we live and breathe in the same areas," said Matt Braun of Epik Encounters. Matt and his family recently moved back from Turkey after developing Epik Encounters over the last six years. "One of the big things we've noticed in Turkey is that there is a huge Syrian refugee crisis." With that, Matt was noticing that the youth there were being lost. They wanted to focus on developing young leaders from that group and working with them on developing peace.

"We're spending a lot of time just interacting with different cultures and different people," Matt explained a bit about the program. "We're spending some time touring around and looking at some of [the] history and experience it with some of the Turkish people who have lived there for years."

Matt says these kids that participate are learning more from other cultures, and when they come back, they are able to initiate things in their own regions. "There are actually Building Leaders 4 Peace chapters that have started up this last year from this last event that we had."

"We have about 10 different chapters around the world right now that are engaging their local communities for peace."

Peace doesn't need to happen on the other side of the world only. We can engage in peace right here in Winnipeg as well. Matt says that getting to know different cultures around you can really understand how we can work together for peace. "It's so good to connect with people and hear their stories, where they are coming from before we start making some of those assumptions."

Building Leaders 4 Peace is looking for 50 young adults to come with them and learn how to bring peace back to Winnipeg.