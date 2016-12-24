Boxing Day Events

Now Playing What just played?
Finished your family gatherings? Or have a bit of a break on Boxing Day? Here are a few events to consider this Christmas long weekend!
Both Kildonan Park and St. Vital Park ponds are open for skating. St. Vital Park even has a place to warm up and get your skates on. There are also numerous outdoor skating rinks located at schools and community centres. Many are ready to go but check with your local community centre before heading out.
Details:
From December 23 until January 8, 2017, kids 12 and under will get FREE admission to the Assiniboine Park Zoo. Lots of activities will be happening during that time, check out the website to see what day you want to go. Adults still have to pay full admission.
Details: Assiniboine Park Zoo, 2595 Roblin Boulevard, open daily 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m, adults (18-59) $19.75
The CMHR is open all Christmas break (except Christmas Day). There are multiple programs and events happening, and more details are on their website.
Details: Adult (18 - 64) $18, Youth (7 - 17) $9, Children under 7 FREE
If you know of more events on Boxing Day, let us know! Email [email protected].