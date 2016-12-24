Boxing Day Events

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 24 December 2016

Finished your family gatherings? Or have a bit of a break on Boxing Day? Here are a few events to consider this Christmas long weekend!

Family Skating

Both Kildonan Park and St. Vital Park ponds are open for skating. St. Vital Park even has a place to warm up and get your skates on. There are also numerous outdoor skating rinks located at schools and community centres. Many are ready to go but check with your local community centre before heading out.

Details:

Kildonan Park, 2015 Main Street, open daily 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

St. Vital Park Duck Pond, 190 River Road, open daily 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

From December 23 until January 8, 2017, kids 12 and under will get FREE admission to the Assiniboine Park Zoo. Lots of activities will be happening during that time, check out the website to see what day you want to go. Adults still have to pay full admission.

Details: Assiniboine Park Zoo, 2595 Roblin Boulevard, open daily 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m, adults (18-59) $19.75

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

The CMHR is open all Christmas break (except Christmas Day). There are multiple programs and events happening, and more details are on their website.

Classical Music in the Garden Performance by cellist Blair Burns and violinist Maya de Forest.

Share family traditions

What does the holiday season mean to you? Share traditions that are important to you and your loved ones through art.

Tokens of hope

Learn about the importance of hope, peace and harmony to different cultures in this family-friendly art activity.



Details: Adult (18 - 64) $18, Youth (7 - 17) $9, Children under 7 FREE

If you know of more events on Boxing Day, let us know! Email [email protected].