Blue Christmas/Longest Night Services

Details Written by Amy Davey Category: Blogs Published: 20 December 2016

The holiday season isn't all sugar plums and candy canes for everyone. For some it can be a time of grief or loneliness. Churches around the city are serving these people with a special service.

Harrow United Church

955 Mulvery Ave, December 20th, 7:30-8:30pm.

"A time to acknowledge that the Christmas season can be a difficult, painful time for many people. Please join us for an evening of candlelight, music, scripture and silence."

Jubilee Mennonite Church

365 Edelweiss Crescent, December 21st, 7:00pm - 8:00pm

"We recognize that Christmas is not a 'joyous' event for everyone and our Longest Night Service is a quiet, reflective service for those who may not be feeling the 'joy' of the Christmas Season. Everyone is welcome."

Westminster United Church

745 Westminster Avenue, December 21st, 7pm. There will be scripture readings, music, candlelight. and time for reflection.

Windsor Park United Church

1062 Autumnwood Drive, December 21st, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

"Stop in for a time of prayer, healing and reflection during the busy holiday season. All welcome."

Young United Church

222 Furby Street, December 21st, 7:00-8:00pm.