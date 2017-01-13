Birthday kid gets visit from Laine

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 13 January 2017

An eight-year-old wrote a letter asking Laine to come to his birthday party. The kid got a big surprise when Laine showed up with presents.

On Christmas Day, Twitter user @marcopolo_1979 tweeted out his nephew's letter, saying that it was "worth a shot".

He couldn't have expected Patrik Laine to actually show up. Laine couldn't stay, but he was able to drop off some awesome gifts and a memory to last a lifetime.

Laine was recently diagnosed with a concussion and will not accompany the team on their current road trip. He made the best of a bad situation, though, making a fan's day by dropping off a signed jersey and photo plus a meet and greet. Maybe the most interesting but cool present was chocolates from Finland.

We wish Patrik Laine a quick recovery!