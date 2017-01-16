Art City is looking for professional artists

Details Written by Amy Davey Category: Blogs Published: 16 January 2017

Art City is looking for guest artists to help out with providing high-quality art programming and to lead workshops.

Art City is a not-for-profit art centre that offers free programs for people of all ages, including drawing, making crafts, photography, and graphic design. You can just walk right into their doors, and start making art. "The idea is to make it as accessible as possible for anyone to come in here and create and express through art-making," says Josh Ruth, the managing director at Art City.

Whether you're interested in attending one of their ten drop-in locations around the city, or you are an artist interested in teaching at Art City, you can find more information at www.artcityinc.com, or check out their Facebook page.