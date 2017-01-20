Are you still committed to your resolutions?

Details Written by Michael Thom Category: Blogs Published: 20 January 2017

A lot of people use the new year to make resolutions. We had our friends at Canadian Mennonite University find out if you're still sticking to those resolutions three weeks into the new year.

Kathryn Sawatzky, owner and trainer at Blue Sky Fitness & Health Coaching, stopped in to give us some good tips to succeed in those resolutions we make when it comes to health and fitness.

"Often people make unrealistic goals, and that's why they fail. They go from being sedentary to saying 'Ok, I'm going to work out five times a week.' That's too lofty and then what ends up happening is people get frustrated and give up."

Kathryn SawatzkySawatzky says that what's needed is small, achievable, and realistic goals. A trainer like Sawatzky can help a person make a plan that suits their schedule, and fitness level.

If you've made a resolution for health and fitness this year, maybe a trip to Blue Sky is what you need!