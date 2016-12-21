Advent Messiah - Winnipeg Based Short Film

Details Written by Amy Davey Category: Blogs Published: 21 December 2016

Bisong Taiwo is a software designer in the city who was inspired by a nativity set to go out on a limb and experiment. This is the result.

While taking in the characters around the manger he got thinking about the wise men. What was their story? What could it have been like traveling from afar to find a baby? Bisong decided to expand on this thought and make a short film focused on the story of the wise men's experience. Advent Messiah is about 10 minutes long and available for anyone, especially churches, youth groups, or home groups, who would want to show it for Christmas events or services. Just contact Bisong through his facebook page.