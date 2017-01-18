Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 18 January 2017

It's not just a warm day in January. It's an unseasonably warm day in January and Winnipeggers were enjoying every second of it!

CHVN headed out into the community to see what was happening in Winnipeg on this warm January day. We stopped by St. Vital Park, which has a beautiful pond for skating, as well as a couple of slides for tobogganing.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is always a popular destination on a warm day as well. Many families were taking advantage of the weather to go and see the two newest additions, Nanuk and Siku. There are many other activities and animals to see at the Zoo, not to mention sledding and skating at the Duck Pond at Assiniboine Park.

