A Very White Christmas - Oncoming Storm Update

There have been rumors of a snow storm brewing in the States, but will it hit Southern Manitoba? The answer is yes.

CMOS accredited weather forecaster Chris Sumner filled us in on what he knows so far.

The storm is expected to hit Southern Manitoba the hardest, starting near Winkler and the surrounding area closest to the border, and heading east. Winkler could receive 30 centimeters of snow Christmas Day into Boxing Day.

The rest of Southern Manitoba will also most likely be affected including Winnipeg, which is expected to receive between 15-30 centimeters of snow.

In addition to the snow, wind is expected starting Sunday morning as a light breeze, but eventually picking up to a strong wind that will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

We spoke to Environment Canada's Jean-Paul Cragg, a Warning Preparedness Meteorologist. He tells us that we most of southern Manitoba will be affected, with southeast Manitoba and Winnipeg taking the brunt of it.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, and Jean-Paul let us know what the reason for that is.

Chris Sumner suggested that if you were planning on traveling Christmas day, if possible, it could be a good idea to leave the night before or as early as possible on Christmas. Continue to monitor forecasts and weather alerts before making decisions on travel.