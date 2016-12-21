A Very White Christmas for Southern Manitoba?

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 21 December 2016

Celebrating the birth of Jesus, gathering together as a family, and just a little bit of snow. Can Christmas get any more perfect than that? Unfortunately for southern Manitoba, that 'little bit' of snow may mean you're cleaning up the spare bedroom!

Right now, multiple weather stations are predicting a large winter storm that is approaching southern Manitoba this weekend. A Colorado low is coming in, and while nothing is confirmed yet, early forecasts show 30-50cm of snow, which would exceed the storm we had earlier this month.

CMOS Accredited Weathercaster Chris Sumner spoke to us about the storm and when we can expect it to hit.

If you're headed to southern Manitoba for Christmas gatherings, should you think about canceling? Chris Sumner has a couple suggestions.

If you are heading on the roads through, check out these winter safety tips before you leave.