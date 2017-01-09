A Portion of the Red and Assiniboine River Skating Trails Are Now Open

Details Written by Amy Davey Category: Blogs Published: 09 January 2017

The wait is over for the skating trails on the Red and Assiniboine rivers to open, at least partially.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony happened Monday at 1pm, and now 1.3 kilometers of the Assiniboine, from the Forks to Osborne Village, is now open as well as 0.7 kilometers of the Red River to the Norwood Bridge. Warming Huts from past years are on the ice and the winners from this year will be added at the end of the month. Luckily some warmer temperatures are expected this weekend, making the perfect conditions for skating. More will be added to the trail as soon as possible.

With warm weather likely on the way this weekend the opening is perfect timing.